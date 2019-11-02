Posted: Nov 02, 2019 2:10 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2019 2:54 PM

Garrett Giles

Possible action to approve the Annual Election Resolution to the Washington County Election Board to call for a Board of Education Primary Election will be discussed at an upcoming Board of Education in Dewey.

If necessary, it could take place on February 11th, 2020. A Board of Education General Election for school board seat number five will also be considered. That election for the 5-year term could take place on April 7th, 2020.

Last year’s dropout reports for the high school and middle school will also be discussed. Superintendent Vince Vincent will give a School Wellness Program update and provide additional information to the Board. The transfer of $3,900 from the Athletics Account to Clearing will be considered as well.

The Dewey Board of Education will meet on Monday, Nov. 4th at 6:00 p.m. They will be in the McCrary Conference Room of the Administration Building located across the street from the Fairgrounds.