Posted: Nov 02, 2019 2:39 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2019 2:43 PM

Garrett Giles

In the next Bartlesville City Council meeting, an ordinance to provide for the issuance of Combined Purpose General Obligation Bonds in the sum on $2 million by the City of Bartlesville will be considered.

An ordinance providing for the issuance of General Obligation Limited Tax Bonds in the sum of $600,000 will be discussed in the same meeting.

Action may take place to approve a proposed Economic Development Agreement between the City of Bartlesville, the Bartlesville Development Authority, and Service and Manufacturing Corporation. This would include the allocation of up to $150,000 from the Economic Development Fund upon approval of the BDA Board of Trustees.

Later, action to allow the two existing Jane Phillips Medical Center / Ascension St. John Signs to remain within the City right-of-way and be resized and updated will be discussed. A proposal for a Bicycle Safety Action Plan for the City of Bartlesville will also be weighed.

Action to reallocate $150,000 of General Obligation Bond Funds to the Tower Center at Unity Square Project may take place towards the end of the meeting. This would be for the installation of an interactive water feature for the future green space. Authorization would also be given to the Tower Green Design Committee to conduct an art competition in order to solicit bids.

The Monday, Nov. 4th Bartlesville City Council meeting will take place at 7:00 p.m. The Council will meet at City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave.