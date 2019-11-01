Posted: Nov 01, 2019 3:15 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2019 3:20 PM

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, a major project will be underway in Washington County.

A $16 million project for highway and bridge reconstruction of U.S. Highway 60 east of Bartlesville between Bison Road and North 4035 W Drive is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 4th.

During the project, there will be various temporary lane shifts and reduced speeds in the corridor. The overall project is expected to complete in late 2020, weather permitting.