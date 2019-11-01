Posted: Nov 01, 2019 4:05 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2019 10:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank has announced that Landelle Steanson is the winner of a $500 award given to teachers throughout the bank's four-state footprint.

A total of 131 awards, totaling $65,500, are being given this year. Steanson (pictured to the left), who teaches Pre-K at Ranch Heights Elementary School in Bartlesville plans to use her prize money to purchase items that can be used immediately and for years to come.

Arvest Bank of Bartlesville's Marketing Manager Annah Fischer (pictured right of Steanson) said Steanson used to work with her at the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville. She said it was crazy to see her name pop up during the random selection process for a winner in Washington County.

Reflecting on Steanson, Fischer said she knows Steanson has a kind heart towards her students and just people in general. She said Steanson is generous and goes out of her way for others.

“This is such a nice surprise,” said Steanson in a statement. “I am honored and thankful to work in a community that values our teachers and gives back to education.”

The Arvest initiative to honor educators was launched on Monday, Oct. 7th. Nominations were accepted via the Arvest Bank Facebook page.

One nomination for Steanson said, "Mrs. Steanson takes each child under her wing. She is patient and caring with both her students and their parents. It takes a lot of time, dedication, and money for her to be able to develop and nurture the minds of Pre-K students in a creative and exciting way. She deserves the award money and recognition for a job well done!”

Fischer said Steanson does everything with grace and that she is the perfect person to be recognized with a $500 check for her classroom from Arvest Bank's initiative. Fischer said Arvest understands the important role teachers play in our community.

This is the fourth year Arvest has put on this initiative and it all started in Oklahoma. Fischer said it has grown every year since. To be able to recognize a teacher like Steanson for their hard work is humbling for Fischer to do on behalf of Arvest Bank.