Posted: Nov 04, 2019 1:00 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2019 1:00 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a lengthy and productive meeting Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska.

Three bids were submitted to remove and properly dispose of the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax. This is the building that got damaged by the tornado last year and is currently being held up by a barrier wall so that it won’t fall down.

The commissioners read the bids, but Terry Loftis of JL & Associates advised the commissioners that it would be best for them to wait to make a selection on a firm until an asbestos test was done inside the building. Loftis said if the building tests positive for asbestos, that bid could look much different.

Loftis will also bring a bid packet to the commissioners next week showing them three different quotes on what it would take to fix the treasure’s roof.

There was also continued discussion about the Data Scout LLC. Mapping Program. This is a program that Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. presented the commissioners last week. Quinton says it is a better program to locate property than the one they use now. Quinton asked other department heads across the county if they would be interested and a vast majority of them said yes.

The item was tabled so that Quinton could get an exact price and so that the commissioners could determine how they would pay for it.

The commissioners have talked about changing health insurance plans. At Monday’s meeting, Blane Wood of OPEH&W presented the commissioners with a health insurance plan. The commissioners told Wood, whose company assisted Osage County several years ago, they would be in touch, but they didn’t want to jump at the first option they hear. OPEH&W serves both Washington and Pawnee county.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Tuesday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.