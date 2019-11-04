Posted: Nov 04, 2019 1:51 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2019 1:51 PM

Ty Loftis

Three companies submitted bids to remove the Bighill Furniture Store at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting. The only problem is that the building hasn’t yet been tested for asbestos. Terry Loftis, with JL & Associates, says their bid packets could look much different if the building tests positive for asbestos.

Loftis held all three companies in high regard and had nothing negative to say about them.

Loftis will get the asbestos test done as quickly as possible. Once the test is complete, it should take between 7 and 10 days to get the results back. Loftis doesn’t expect to see much asbestos in the building. If the building were to test positive for asbestos, it would cost much more to tear down and dispose of the building.