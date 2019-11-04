Posted: Nov 04, 2019 2:06 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2019 2:39 PM

Garrett Giles

A Dewey man was arrested on a felony kidnapping charge after an incident that took place over the weekend in rural Washington County.

Marshall Allen Perry appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday afternoon facing the charge. According to an affidavit, the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that a female victim was being held up in her home by Perry. The two used to be in a dating relationship and Perry was facing a pending domestic case before Saturday's alleged kidnapping incident.

When entering the victim's home, deputies yelled for Perry to come out after getting the victim to safety. Perry was found hiding in the shower of a bathroom in the back bedroom. The victim told officers that Perry would stand over her before they arrived and would not let her leave the bedroom prior to their arrival. She also said he would not let her answer the door when they arrived.

An emergency protective order would be issued in this case. Bond for Perry was set at $50,000. He is to appear in court again on Friday, Nov. 22nd at 9:00 a.m.