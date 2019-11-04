Posted: Nov 04, 2019 2:26 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2019 2:40 PM

Garrett Giles

Drew Ihrig with Musselman's Abstract brought a joint tenancy quit claim deed to the attention of the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

When Musselman's Abstract runs across right-of-way deeds that were put together anywhere between the years of 1921 to 1936, Ihrig said there is typically a strip of land that is deeded out from the landowner to Washington County. This is normally for highway purposes, but Ihrig said there was a problem in this particular case.

The problem that was addressed was that the highway is not where the deed was listed. Ihrig said they initially end up with a gap in ownership. There is the road, then some private own land followed by small strip of land owned by Washington County before they get to the main property the private land owner has.

To clean that up, Musselman’s Abstract proposed that the owners swap their pieces of land. The Washington County Commissioners would approve the joint tenancy quit claim deed. These slivers of land are located along 399366 West 1800 Road.