Posted: Nov 04, 2019 2:50 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2019 2:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. was at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting continuing to talk about the Data Scout LLC. Mapping Program. This is a program that makes it easier to locate property on a computer screen. Quinton, along with District One Commissioner Randall Jones, gives some details as to how the program will be used.

When it first got brought up a week ago, Quinton was tasked with finding out how many other county departments would be interested in the program. This week, we learned that several of them are interested. Court Clerk Sheila Bellamy said now it is just a matter of finding out how much it will cost.

Each county department has submitted their budget requests for the coming year. Therefore, the commissioners will also have to determine a way to pay for the program.