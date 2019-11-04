Posted: Nov 04, 2019 3:14 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2019 3:19 PM

Two women appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday afternoon facing shoplifting, conspiracy, larceny, possession of amphetamine and obstructing an officer charges.

According to an affidavit, Amy Gilbert and Melanie Ballard stole a victim's pants while he was in an Atwood's changing room, which included his Iphone 7, a wallet, 300 dollars in cash and a car key fob. Security video showed that Ballard and Gilbert exited the changing room with full bags they had walked into the store with earlier. Those bags appeared empty prior to their entrance into the changing room.

The arresting officer made contact with the two women at the Cherokee Casino along U.S. Highway 75 south of Bartlesville a short time later. Four pairs of pants and a child sized pair of boots were located in their vehicle that had allegedly been taken from Atwood's.

An approximate total of $500 in merchandise was found. Two magnet sticks were found that were said to be used to disengage the alarm tags on the shoplifted clothing. A glass pipe and a baggy with methamphetamine inside was also found in Ballard's bag.

Ballard is facing pending charges in Nowata County as well that were not listed in court. Her bond was set at $10,000 and she is to reappear in court on Friday, Nov. 22nd at 9:00 a.m. Gilbert posted a $1,000 bond and she appeared in court on Monday. She is to return to court on the same day at the same time as Ballard.