Posted: Nov 04, 2019 7:15 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2019 7:48 PM

Garrett Giles

Action to approve an Annual Election Resolution to the Washington County Election Board was considered during the Dewey Board of Education meeting on Monday night.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said this is the Board's Primary Election. He said the elections, if necessary, will be for school board seat number five, which is currently held by Amanda Guilfoyle.

When explaining the process to the other members on the Board, Superintendent Vincent said Guilfoyle will have to file for seat five in the first week of December if she is willing to stay on the Board. He said he anticipates she will stay on board with them. If anyone else files for the seat, that will determine how the election process will go moving forward.

If a Primary Election is warranted for Guilfoyle's seat on the Dewey Board of Education, it will take place on Tuesday, February 11th of 2020. A Board of Education General Election will take place, if necessary, on Tuesday, April 7th of 2020. The seat has a 5-year term attached to it.

The resolution for an election would be approved by the Board.