Posted: Nov 04, 2019 8:08 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2019 8:13 PM

Garrett Giles

During the Dewey City Council meeting on Monday night, discussion on amending the City of Dewey's Accounting and Financial Policies took place.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease brought the discussion to the attention of the Council. He said with the way their policies look now, it is very difficult to purchase things like vehicles for Dewey Public Works.

Changing the policy to raise the formal bid procedure amount to $50,000 in future Dewey City Council meetings was recommended to the Council. It was also recommended that whatever is in the state contract be raised to $50,000.

Dewey City Manager Trease said the City of Dewey does not make many purchases over $50,000. He this would improve efficiency when it comes to the bidding process. Only discussion was held on this matter, however, and the Council was asked to think about it until they meet again in a couple weeks.

Also in the Dewey City Council meeting, action to recognize Veterans Day as a holiday every year would be brought up. The Council would approve the item just in time for the holiday, which is taking place next Monday, Nov. 4th.