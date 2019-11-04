Posted: Nov 04, 2019 8:19 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2019 8:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Approximately $3,900 from the Athletic Fund for Dewey Public Schools was moved on Monday night to the General Fund.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said the money represents a Pepsi commission DPS offers campus wide. He said they have normally put this money in athletics, but they had intended to put the money to the General Fund this year.

Since it ended up in Athletics, if they transferred the money to Clearing, it would allow DPS to put the money in the General Fund. The reason for that thinking, Superintendent Vincent said, is because Athletics already makes a profit off of Pepsi sales at games and other contests that may find themselves in.

In reality, Superintendent Vincent said this is a district-wide commission, so he thought they should put the Pepsi money towards other opportunities for all school programs. The agenda item would be approved by the Dewey Board of Education.