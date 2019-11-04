Posted: Nov 04, 2019 8:31 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2019 8:31 PM

The Bartlesville City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening downtown city hall. At the meeting, the council got several things accomplished.

On Monday afternoon, the city of Bartlesville held a sale of two separate general obligation bonds. One of these bonds was in the amount of two million dollars. The other was for six hundred thousand dollars. BOK Financial Securities took on the two million dollar bond at a 1.64 percent rate. They also took the six hundred thousand dollar bond at a rate of 1.52 percent. Mayor Dale Copeland says this means that money is going toward projects and not debt services.

The council approved a $150,000 economic development agreement between the City of Bartlesville, the Bartlesville Development Authority and the Service and Manufacturing Corporation. This will allow for the Service and Manufacturing Corporation to use up to $150,000 to help their continued growth. They will use that money to help with infrastructure in the facility and other services as necessary so that they can continue to grow.

Lisa Beeman presented a Bicycle Safety Action Plan for the City of Bartlesville to the council. The goal of this plan is to make it safer for both bikers and drivers on the roadways of Bartlesville. She also hopes to make more bike routes throughout the city. The council approved this item as well.

Councilman Jim Curd proposed re-allocating $150,000 to be used out of the general obligation fund to install an interactive water feature at the Tower Center at Unity Square. Curd expects the splashpad at Johnstone Park to cost $200,000 and he proposed the one at the Tower Center at Unity Square should cost no more than $150,000. The council approved the allocation of funds.

Jane Phillips Medical Center is being re-branded to Ascension St. John Hospital. To do this, they are having to change a number of signs, but they had to go to the city council and get approval for two signs to be changed that are in the city right of way. The council approved the resizing of those two signs.