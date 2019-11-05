News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 05, 2019 9:23 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2019 1:30 PM
Bison Road Closure Begins for Drainage Replacement
Garrett Giles
Bison Road in Bartlesville between Nowata Road and West 2200 Road closed to through traffic at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
The closure in effect until 4:00 p.m. This closure is taking place to accommodate storm drainage replacement in the area. Weather permitting, the project is anticipated to be completed by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The road will close from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to make way for the completion of the project.
