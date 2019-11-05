Posted: Nov 05, 2019 9:34 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2019 9:41 AM

Garrett Giles

You may see more signage than normal, downed trees and crews working as you head east on U.S. Highway 60 towards Nowata

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, a major project is underway in Washington County between Bison Road in Bartlesville and North 4035 W Drive. The 16-million dollar project for highway and bridge reconstruction of Highway 60 started on Monday.

During the project, there will be various temporary lane shifts and reduced speeds in the corridor. As of Monday, the speed limit dropped to 55 miles per hour. The speed limit was 65 before crews moved into the area. You should use caution as excavators are currently in use on the shoulders of the highway, mainly near the Hogshooter Creek Bridge.

Weather permitting, the overall project is expected to be complete in late 2020.