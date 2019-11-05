Posted: Nov 05, 2019 10:29 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2019 11:56 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation has decided to postpone its Scholars Showcase that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening.

After much consideration, the Foundation said, “It does not feel right to celebrate the Foundation with so many of our Bruin family members grieving the loss of Spence Rigdon.”

The BPS Foundation thanks everyone for understanding. They say they will keep the public posted with an alternative event. Purchased tickets for the Scholars Showcase that was to take place on Tuesday night will be honored at the rescheduled event.

