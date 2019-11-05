Posted: Nov 05, 2019 11:41 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2019 1:13 PM

Tom Davis

It’s a special kind of event to show our appreciation for our military veterans—a Cigar-B-Que!

Les Watson with Stumpff Funeral Homes and Crematory the event is being presented at Platinum Cigar Co. at 314 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville Monday, November 11th from 4 to 7 pm where you can enjoy free BBQ.

You are invited to bring an 8” by 10” framed photo of your veteran that will be placed on the Honor Wall at Platinum Cigar Company.

You could also win some prizes.

When it comes to caring for our passing veterans, Watson says Stumpff offers unique touches such as a special viewing room for vets and the option for a vet to be respectfully cremated wrapped in a retied American flag.