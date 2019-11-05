Posted: Nov 05, 2019 1:04 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2019 1:39 PM

Garrett Giles

When you walk into the Washington County Clerk's Office, you will no longer just need cash or checks to file a document.

As of Monday, County Clerk Annette Smith said they are now accepting your credit and debit cards when you file documents with the County's Registrar of Deeds Department. When someone buys a home, they file a deed in this department. Smith said they also have easements, judgements, IRS tax liens, and plats come through the department.

Oftentimes, people would come to the Clerk's Office located on the first floor of the Administration Building in Downtown Bartlesville along Johnstone Ave. to file a deed. They would ask if the office would take debit or credit cards when they could not. Smith said it is nice to tell people now that they do accept that form of payment when one files a document through them.

It will be extremely convenient for the County as well. Smith said the Treasurer's Office was on board with the Clerk's Office accepting credit or debit, because other offices in Washington County already accept the cards.

The Washington County Clerk's Office has contracted with Gov-Pay out of Texas for the services. They were at the annual County Clerk's School back in May 2019 to demonstrate the credit card machines for county government, which appealed to the Clerk's office staff.

Smith said they walked them through the steps on Monday to finalize their training for the services. The Clerk's office passed with flying colors. The contract agreement went before the Washington County Commissioners a week ago. Smith said their signature helped them get started on accepting credit and debit cards in the Clerk's Office.

Looking to the future, Smith said the Washington County Clerk's Office is looking forward to the added convenience for their customers wanting to file documents.

You can learn more about this new feature at the Washington County Clerk's Office by visiting countycourthouse.org.