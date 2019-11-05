Posted: Nov 05, 2019 1:35 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2019 2:00 PM

Garrett Giles

At Monday night's Dewey Public Works Authority meeting, Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said they have received all of the disinfection equipment for the waste water plant.

Recently, the Department of Environmental Quality sent the City of Dewey a letter asking where they are with the replacement project. Trease said he sent a letter he drafted before the DPWA meeting on Monday evening to the DEQ on Tuesday morning.

A representative from the local DEQ offices did hear from City Manager Trease prior to the letter being sent. Trease said he the gentleman should have received another call before the letter was sent. With that being said, Trease said the project should be completed by the end of the week if not earlier.

The City of Dewey purchased the approximately 65-thousand dollar piece of equipment for the waste water plant in May 2019. Haynes Pump and Process was awarded the bid then.

From there, Dewey Public Works and the City of Dewey waited months for the equipment to be sent. The equipment came in a week ago.