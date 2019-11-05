Posted: Nov 05, 2019 1:50 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2019 1:51 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District One Commissioner Randall Jones presented a plan to the other commissioners in an effort to make it easier to rent out the Osage County Fairgrounds on a daily basis. This comes after Rod Hartness came to a meeting last month letting the commissioners know it wasn’t very clear how much those rental fees are.

Jones said this is a very reasonable price compared to what other fairgrounds charge across the state.

The commissioners agreed to approve the new rental fee prices.