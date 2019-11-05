Posted: Nov 05, 2019 2:10 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2019 2:13 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Board of Education heard a presentation by Superintendent Vince Vincent on Monday night that covered updates on the School Wellness Program.

The policy was adopted three years ago. Superintendent Vincent said there are state statutes as well as school policies that do not allow competitive foods to be sold at any school in the district during their meal times.

When looking at fundraiser, it is obvious that suckers and candy bars will be sold. Superintendent Vincent said there are provisions and exemptions for those kinds of fundraisers to be had. He said there are limitations to those like the limitation on the number of days the fundraisers can last. Those times also have to be documented.

Superintendent Vincent said those programs are monitored by site principals. He said any food fundraiser during the school day that does not have any smart snacks has to have a limited approach.

In terms of the health and physical education, it was said that the district's physical education courses encompass this portion of the Wellness Program. Superintendent Vincent said there are P.E. courses at all sites that are available to all students in the district.

Health education is integrated into those courses provided by DPS. At Dewey High School alone, there are standalone classes for health and nutrition. Superintendent Vincent said they also have various promotional items for good nutrition and health are scattered throughout the buildings at all schools DPS is held accountable to.

No action was taken on this presentation. Superintendent Vincent said it was standard procedure to update the Dewey Board of Education on how the program is functioning.