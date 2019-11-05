Posted: Nov 05, 2019 2:25 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2019 2:34 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested after a Monday night incident in which she hit a male in front of a police officer. Tanya Monroe was charged with domestic abuse at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Court documents allege that an officer was called to an apartment complex in Bartlesville in response to an incident between Monroe and the victim. When an officer arrived at the scene Monroe struck the male victim in the face. The two have a history and Monroe had been the victims several times.

Monroe had previously entered a guilty plea on an assault and battery on a police officer case out of Payne County in 2017. Monroe had her bond set at $500 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.