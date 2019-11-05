Posted: Nov 05, 2019 3:05 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2019 3:05 PM

The Bartlesville City Council passed several resolutions at Monday evening's meeting, including an agreement to allocate up to $150,000 from the economic development fund and use that money to better serve the Service and Manufacturing Corporation. Mayor Dale Copeland says that money will be put to good use.

The council also took action on approving a Bicycle Safety Plan for the city and installing a second splashpad in the city. This one will be located at the Tower Center at Unity Square. Copeland says these things are all possible by working together.

The second splashpad is estimated to cost $150,000. The one at Johnstone Park is expected to cost $200,000.