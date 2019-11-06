Posted: Nov 06, 2019 6:48 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2019 6:58 AM

Tom Davis

It's an event to honoring all who served.

Join us for the Bartlesville Veteran's Day Parade 2019 in downtown Bartlesville presented by the Green Country Republican Women’s Club.

The parade steps off Saturday at 11am and starts in the Phillips parking lot.

The route proceeds east on Frank Phillips Blvd, turning south on Osage; west on 6th Street: then south on Armstrong to Adams Blvd back to the Phillips parking lot.

Bartlesville Radio will broadcast the parade live Real Country 104.9 K-RIG.