Posted: Nov 06, 2019 9:22 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2019 9:29 AM

Garrett Giles

Five school superintendents will tackle Governor Kevin Stitt’s challenge to make Oklahoma “Top 10” in education at a local, public forum.

The panel, sponsored by the Public Education Advocates for Kids, will see Superintendents Chuck McCauley of Bartlesville, Rick Peters of Caney Valley, Vince Vincent of Dewey, Nicole Hinkle of Bowring, and Chris Tanner of Nowata. All three Bartlesville-area state legislators, including Senator Julie Daniels, Representative Judd Strom and Representative Darrel Fincher will be at the event as well.

This event is an opportunity for you to hear directly from school district leaders on how they believe Oklahoma schools can reach the governor’s goal for education across the state.

The PEAK panel discussion will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7th from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. in Metcalf Hall at the St. Luke’s Church. The church is located at 210 E. 9th Street in Bartlesville.