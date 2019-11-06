Posted: Nov 06, 2019 11:05 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2019 11:05 AM

Ty Loftis

The 2019 Christmas Parade of Lights will take place in Pawhuska on Saturday, December 7th at 5:30 in the evening. This year’s theme is, “The Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas.”

Parade Marshals are Charla Hartness-Allen and Lynn Star McGuire-Holloway. The two are rodeo world champions and were born and raised in Osage County.

After the parade ends, the Constantine Theatre will feature the 1947 Christmas movie, “It Happened on Fifth Avenue.” There will be no admission to view the movie.

If you are interested in participating in the Christmas Parade, contact the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce at 918-287-1208.