Posted: Nov 06, 2019 11:48 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2019 12:11 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way announced at the end of August that they are looking to raise $2.3-million in their 2019 campaign.

President and CEO Lisa Cary said they were able to reach this goal last year. She said they are well on their way to reaching their goal this year so that they may change tomorrow for those living in Nowata, Osage and Washington counites as well as a portion of southeastern Kansas.

The organization has reached 80-percent of their financial goal so far. Cary said they are still pushing through and that she has full confidence that Bartlesville will come through to help them reach their goal to make a difference in the health, education and financial stability of those they serve.

Bartlesville Regional United Way has 13 partner agencies that help serve our local communities.

If you would like to give today or become a pacesetter, you can call 918.336.1044. BRUW is located at 415 E. Silas Street in Bartlesville and they are open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Regional United Way)