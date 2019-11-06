Posted: Nov 06, 2019 12:40 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2019 12:40 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has a box set up at Food Pyramid where anyone who wishes to can drop off canned goods.

These items will be used for the annual WCSO Thanksgiving program, where families in need are provided a complete Thanksgiving meal. The Food Pyramid in Bartlesville is located at 2501 SE Washington Boulevard.

Donations will be accepted through Sunday, Nov. 24th.