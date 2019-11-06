Posted: Nov 06, 2019 1:53 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2019 1:55 PM

Garrett Giles

A Walmart shoplifting incident recently led to the arrest of a Bartlesville woman.

Blaire Ford appeared at the Washington County Courthouse this week facing larceny, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia charges.

According to an affidavit, Walmart employees remembered Ford from previous shoplifting incidents and began to follow her. After concealing a few items on her person such as jewelry, shoes and a can of Bud Light Chelada, Ford proceed to the self-checkout line and is said to have only paid for a few items.

An officer then joined two Walmart employees and spoke with Ford. At that time, the officer discovered methamphetamine, marijuana and several pill bottles on her person.

With a total of three cases against Ford, her aggregate bond is set at $15,000. She is to appear in court again on Friday, Nov. 22nd at 9:00 a.m. A trespass warning for Walmart has also been issued.