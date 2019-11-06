Posted: Nov 06, 2019 1:56 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2019 3:24 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday for an alleged domestic abuse incident that occurred in mid-October.

According to an affidavit, Wayne Allen Sutterfield is said to have had blood and what appeared to be scratch marks on his face when officers made contact with him. While he admitted that he and a female victim had gotten into an argument and that he was moving out, he said the injuries occurred as he was moving large objects. Sutterfield also said the victim had taken off with her four-year-old child.

The officer made contact with the victim who was with her child at the intersection of Avondale Ave. and State St. She told the officer that Sutterfield started chocking her during the argument and that she had to defend herself. The officer observed injuries consistent with what the victim was saying.

Sutterfield posted a $1,500 bond. He is to appear in court on Wednesday, Dec. 11th at 9:00 a.m.