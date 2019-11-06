Posted: Nov 06, 2019 2:28 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2019 2:41 PM

Garrett Giles

A dropout and college remediation report was presented by Dewey High School Principal Brent Dugger this week.

The data presented was based on the Class of 2017. Principal Dugger said math remediation scores were good, but English numbers were alarming and their ACT scores reflected that year. He did say, however, that the English numbers were relatively better than the numbers for the Class of 2016.

Studies suggest that students that go through remediation courses show that they are still not successful long-term in college. The Board of Regents in Oklahoma has created requisite remediation courses, and all school in the state offer at least one requisite remediation course.

Principal Dugger said a student would still be enrolled in general math and English courses while taking a separate course, online lab or tutoring to help them out. When looking at the Dewey High School Class of 2017's ACT scores, it was shown that they were just below the 19.7 average score for the state.

As for dropouts, there were three in total last year. That number was down from the previous year which saw ten drop out. Dewey Middle School’s Principal Brent Massey also gave a dropout report. No students have dropped out from DMS.