Posted: Nov 06, 2019 5:28 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2019 6:26 PM

Ty Loftis and Garrett Giles

Several residents and staff members from the ARC Developmentally Disabled Group Home in Bartlesville have been transported to the Jane Phillips Medical Center.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles says health professionals at the facility gave them insulin shots instead of flu shots. He said the Bartlesville Fire Department and Bartlesville EMS did an excellent job in getting a chaotic situation under control and getting all involved the medical attention they needed.

Chief Roles said eight residents and two employees were sent to the hospital. He said they are investigating to see how the mistake might have happened.

Detectives are on the scene, and at the JPMC to monitor the medical progress of the nine that were hospitalized. It is unknown if there was criminal action involved in this event. Chief Roles said they are seeing if this was truly an accident or if it was planned.

The initial call came in at 4:30 p.m. and shortly thereafter, others at the center began experiencing similar symptoms.