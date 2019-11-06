Posted: Nov 06, 2019 6:29 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2019 6:34 PM

Tom Davis

We need to invite people to Oklahoma with a branding message that defines us. That is the message Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell brought to Bartlesville Wednesday at the Chamber Forum Luncheon.

Pinnell is not only the Lt Governor, he is also Governor Kevin Stitt’s Cabinet member in charge of marketing, tourism and bringing businesses to our great state.

Pinnell says we need to BE Oklahoma and find a branding messages that defines us. If we don’t, the other 49 states might do that for us and not to our advantage.

The Lt Governor’s actions indicate he knows what we need so far by hitting the ground running with the success of the tourist "Fishing Trail." Pinnell says the return on investment for this “trail” is 55 to 1. Pinnell says he is ready to re-launch the Music Trails to highlight our great musical performers such ad Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and Toby Keith along with the Quail Trails and others.

One of the biggest draws statewide is the 400 miles of Historic Route 66 that displays our unique American experience her on Oklahoma from the tribes, to cowboys and farmers and ranchers to big oil, small towns and big cities. Pinnell told those assembled at the Bartlesville Community Center Wednesday that people from all over the world seek the Great American experience on Route 66 in Oklahoma, especially from the former Soviet Union. They say the road as it passes through our state is the embodiment of freedom in America.

Pinnell says people from other states often ask him first) where is the best place to see a tornado> and second) Where can I find the Pioneer Woman? The Lt Governor loves what she has brought to the Pawhuska-Bartlesville-Ponca City area and he looks forward to enhancing these three cities as tourist destinations.

Maria Gus with Visit Bartlesville agrees with Lt Governor Pinnell on how we need to carefully craft our message and invite people to come here to visit the Pawhuska-Bartlesville area and turn those tourist dollars and the taxes they generate into good things for our area.