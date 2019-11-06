Posted: Nov 06, 2019 6:40 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2019 6:40 PM

Garrett Giles

A single vehicle accident occurred on Hillcrest Drive between Bartlesville High School and the bridge over the Caney River on a rainy Wednesday evening.

Bartlesville Police Detective Jim Warring said traffic was backed up for some time, but no serious injuries were sustained by the driver. He said the vehicle hydroplaned off of Hillcrest and into a ditch. The scene is all clear at this point.