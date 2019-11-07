Posted: Nov 07, 2019 9:46 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2019 11:32 AM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville is sending out another invitation to their “I Had No Idea Lunch & Tour.”

During the luncheon, you can sit down with their residents and take a quick tour of their facility which is located at the corner of Hensley Boulevard and Bucy Street. There will be no fundraising and no speeches. All you have to do is show up, enjoy a free lunch, make new friends, and learn more about the good the Lighthouse Outreach Center does for the homeless in Bartlesville.

You can RSVP by calling 918.336.9029. You can also send an email to linda.radaker@gmail.com.

The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 14th from noon to 1:00 p.m. You are encouraged to bring a friend.