Posted: Nov 07, 2019 10:46 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2019 10:47 AM

Ty Loftis

The Wonderland of Lights at the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve will start Friday, November 29th. You will have a chance to go check out the lights every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through December 22nd.

Hours of operation are from 5-9 and the grounds will be covered with more than 750,000 lights. Admission is $6 for those ages 12 and up. For those aged 4-11, admission is $1 and those under the age of three get in free. Members of Woolaroc also get in free.

Woolaroc CEO Bob Fraser had the following to say about the event:

“This is truly one of those wonderful family traditions for so many people. We have families who meet here at Woolaroc each year to celebrate their family Christmas during our lights.”

In addition to the Christmas lights, there will also be wagon rides, live entertainment and Santa Claus will be in the Museum.