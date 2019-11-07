Posted: Nov 07, 2019 12:46 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2019 12:49 PM

The 3rd Annual Logan Cochran Charity Tournament has been rescheduled for this weekend in Caney, Kansas.

Event Coordinator Janet Moreland said the event is a golf tournament that they started in Logan Cochran's name. She said Cochran is non-verbal and autistic. He has had three open-heart surgeries and he has been fighting a tough battle with the operations.

Despite the battles, Cochran has had nothing but support from the community. Moreland said the event has been used to help Cochran and his family with medical expenses. Now, Moreland said they are looking to grow the tournament to help others with autism.

All proceeds from the golf tournament will go to the Paths to Independence school in Bartlesville. She said they educate students that are on the autism spectrum.

Helping them in their time of need makes Moreland proud and they want to continue to help other groups if they can. If you know a group that needs support, Moreland asks that you get in contact with them.

The 3rd Annual Logan Cochran Charity Tournament will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9th at 1:00 p.m. at the Caney Golf Club is located at 1567 County Road 2000 in Caney, Kansas. There number is 620.879.2055.

Registration and lunch starts at 11:00 a.m. Costs for the tournament include $110 per person or $400 per team. Fees cover the green fee, cart costs, range balls, and the lunch. Mulligans are four for $20. Checks must be payable to Paths to Independence and should include Logan Cochran Charity on the memo.

To register or to call regarding a group in need, call Tim Bryan at 918.336.1433.