Posted: Nov 07, 2019 1:12 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2019 2:11 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County District 2's Commissioner Mike Bouvier said he is still determined to keep up with the upkeep of cemeteries within the county.

One cemetery that has come into Commissioner Bouvier's attention is located off of County Roads 2700 and 3980. He said it is overgrown with weeds and trees, adding that it is a darn shame it has not been taken care of.

With that in mind, Commissioner Bouvier and his crews have worked on the grave site. He said they have cut down trees and have pulled up stumps. They will continue to work on the cemetery as they will move the gravestones upright, and keep up their work in hacking down weeds.

Commissioner Bouvier said they will continue to make it a respectable place so deceased loved one's can be visited. He and District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle will meet in Norman next week with a Councilor of the Delaware Tribe to discuss the maintenance of predominately Delaware Tribe cemeteries.

They said Washington County was once asked to not maintain the cemeteries. Now the Washington County Commissioners may reach a Memorandum of Understanding of sorts with the Delaware Tribe where the county will help them with the upkeep of the graves.