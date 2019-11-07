Posted: Nov 07, 2019 2:43 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2019 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Dance Maker Academy will be presenting the “Nutcracker Tea Party,” on Sunday, November 17th. The event starts at 2 o' clock and will take place at the Pawhuska Community Center.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. All children must be accompanied by an adult. To purchase tickets, call 918-704-4668 or go to DanceMaker.net. Tickets will not be sold at the door on the day of the show.

There will also be a Nutcracker Ballet at the Constantine Theater on Friday, December 14th and Saturday December the 15th. All proceeds from these events will benefit the Nutcracker production.