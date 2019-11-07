Posted: Nov 07, 2019 2:51 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2019 2:51 PM

Max Gross

A man convicted of sexual battery in 2010 was arrested after failing to register as a sex offender in Washington County. Franklin Hughes appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing the felony charge.

According to an affidavit, Hughes was living an address on Highway 10 in Copan for roughly two years even though he was registered as homeless. Hughes told Washington County deputies that he was too embarrassed to register. This is the second time Hughes has faced failure to register charges.

Hughes was convicted on two counts of sexual battery for an incident in which he sexually assaulted a 76-year-old man while serving as his caretaker. Bond was set at $25,000.