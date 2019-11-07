Posted: Nov 07, 2019 2:55 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2019 3:17 PM

Max Gross

A Pawhuska man was arrested for driving under the influence on Wednesday night. Christopher Varao was seen by a judge on recommended charges of DUI and possession drug paraphernalia. Varao appeared over teleconference from the Washington County Jail on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, an officer noticed an erratic pattern of travel being taken by Varao’s vehicle near Frank Phillips Boulevard and Virginia Avenue. The vehicle had hit curbs multiple times. The officer stopped the vehicle and administered a test for impaired driving. Varao was slurring his words and unsteady on his feet. A breathalyzer test revealed Varao’s blood alcohol content to be .21.

The district attorney’s office cited two prior felony convictions, one previous DUI and six active warrants out the State of Idaho. Bond was set at $30,000. Charges will be officially presented by a judge on Friday.