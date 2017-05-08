Posted: Nov 08, 2019 10:01 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2019 10:01 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will hold a meeting Tuesday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska to discuss a wide array of items.

Terry Loftis of J&L Associates LLC will be at the meeting talking about a number of things. Loftis will give an update on the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax that got inspected for asbestos last week. Loftis will also discuss a restroom remodel at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska and bid proposals for the treasurer’s roof.

There will be continued discussion about the Datascout LLC Mapping Program for the county. The commissioners will consider purchasing this program for county departments who are interested in using it.

Hominy City Manager Jimmie Ratliff will be on hand asking the county for assistance in paying for a reconditioned defibrillator that costs $5,500.

The commissioners will also go into executive session to discuss confidential information about a class action lawsuit.

For anyone interested in going to the Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, it starts at 10 o’ clock in the morning this Tuesday.