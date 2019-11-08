Posted: Nov 08, 2019 10:43 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2019 11:13 AM

Garrett Giles

Days have come and gone since ten people were hospitalized after being given insulin instead of a flu shot in Bartlesville.

All ten patients from the Jacquelyn House that received insulin that sent them to the Jane Phillips Medical Center on Wednesday night have been released from the hospital. Bartlesville Police Sergeant Daniel Elkins said they are still conducting their investigation. He said it is starting to look more and more like an accident.

While the event was tragic, Sergeant Elkins said they are fortunate that everyone made a full recovery. He said they will keep looking at this case with the other entities involved to make sure that this doesn't happen again.

The Oklahoma Board of Pharmacists is also conducting an investigation. Sergeant Elkins said the pharmacist that administered the shots has given flu shots at the Jacquelyn House in Bartlesville before. That pharmacist has now been put on administrative leave.

One individual at the home is said to rely on insulin, and it is believed that the pharmacist accidentally grabbed the insulin out of the fridge instead of the flu vaccine that he intended to give. We will have more on this story as it becomes available from the Bartlesville Police Department.