News
Pawhuska City Council
Posted: Nov 08, 2019 11:49 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2019 11:49 AM
Pawhuska Council Looks to Establish Election in April
Ty Loftis
The Pawhuska City Council will meet Tuesday evening at City Hall for a regularly scheduled meeting.
The council will look to establish a special judge for the municipal court to hear matters when Judge Payne has a conflict.
Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash will give a report on how things have went over the last month and what events are coming up as 2019 comes to an end.
They will also look to establish a primary election on Tuesday, April 7th 2020. Department heads will also give reports.
The meeting begins at 5:30 in the evening for those interested in attending.
« Back to News