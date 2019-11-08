Posted: Nov 08, 2019 11:49 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2019 11:49 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will meet Tuesday evening at City Hall for a regularly scheduled meeting.

The council will look to establish a special judge for the municipal court to hear matters when Judge Payne has a conflict.

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash will give a report on how things have went over the last month and what events are coming up as 2019 comes to an end.

They will also look to establish a primary election on Tuesday, April 7th 2020. Department heads will also give reports.

The meeting begins at 5:30 in the evening for those interested in attending.