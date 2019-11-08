Posted: Nov 08, 2019 1:08 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2019 1:16 PM

Garrett Giles

The University of Tulsa Athletic Department and the American Red Cross urge the community to join their lifesaving team and give blood on Saturday, Nov. 16th, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Reynolds Center.

All those coming to give will receive two free tickets to the Tulsa versus Austin Peay basketball game that night. This blood drive comes at a time when the Red Cross critically needs blood donors of all types.

Jane Hale, the External Communications Manager for the American Red Cross, said a decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors are busy with holiday activities and travel. However, medical treatments and emergencies that require blood don’t stop for the holidays. By giving blood, donors may give patients more time – and more holidays – with loved ones.

20-percent of blood donations come from high school and college students. Hale said they see a drop in donations when the students are not on their respected campuses. She said regardless of the date on the calendar, the American Red Cross needs your help in getting type-A, B and O blood to those who need it most.

To make an appointment to donate blood at the TU blood drive, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS.

How to donate blood :

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.