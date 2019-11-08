Posted: Nov 08, 2019 1:35 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2019 1:44 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease says he is thankful for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Michael Gordon, who is the Manager of Community Affairs for PSO in northeast Oklahoma.

Trease said Gordon has been in talks with him about PSO's willingness to come in and change the lighting in municipal-owned structures to LED lighting.

An audit for City Hall and the police department recently came in. The portion the City of Dewey was going to have to pay has been removed. PSO is doing the LED work at no charge to the city.

Dewey City Manager Trease said he sent a letter to accept the services earlier in the week. He said they will save a tremendous amount of money thanks to PSO's efforts.

Dewey City Hall, the police department and the fire department have already received the new LED lighting. The library and the Dewey Public Works building are all that is left to change out. All lights are expected to be replaced by Wednesday, Nov. 27th.