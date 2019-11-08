Posted: Nov 08, 2019 3:09 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2019 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at the Administration Building at Pawhuska Schools.

The school board will look to approve the estimate of needs for the 2019-2020 school year. The board will also go into executive session and consider approving various policies. They will also consider purchasing the new buses that the transportation bond from September helped pay for.

The school board will also look to approve a fundraiser for the school to be held at Buffalo Joes on November 16th and allow pre-kindergarten students to go on a field trip to Woolaroc on November 20th.

The meeting starts at 5:30 in the evening for those interested in attending.