Posted: Nov 09, 2019 11:32 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2019 11:32 AM

Garrett Giles

A resolution for adoption and ratification of the Washington County Floodplain Regulations will be presented by Washington County Community Development Director Eric Ashlock.

This will be heard by the Washington County Commissioners in their regularly scheduled meeting. In their upcoming meeting, the Commissioners will also consider a resolution to create a cash fund titled “1311 General Government – Sales Tax.” An Oklahoma Department of Transportation form for the Green Lake Bridge project will follow.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 12th because of the Veterans Day holiday on Monday. They will still meet on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone in Downtown Bartlesville. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.