The Bartlesville Area History Museum will offer the education program called “Country School, One Room, One Nation.”

Kay Little of “Little History Adventures” will present the educational program “One Room School One Nation” on Monday, Nov. 18th. The program will be held from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the museum located on the fifth floor of City Hall, which is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

The film “Country School, One Room, One Nation” will also be shown. BAHM Coordinator JO Crabtree said at the close of the film, visitors will be able to view special featurettes of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Grammar School in Spring Green, Wyoming and of Frances Willard’s One-Room School in Janesville, Wisconsin. Each is approximately three minutes in length.